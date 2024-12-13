Hurricanes Forward Undergoes Surgery
The Carolina Hurricanes are going to be without one of their critical bottom-six forwards after he underwent surgery. The team announced that center Jack Drury had successful hand surgery conducted. The healing and rehabilitation will keep him out of the lineup for a few weeks, according to the team's press release.
The Hurricanes are one of the teams comfortably, in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. With an 18-9-1 record, the Canes are currently in third place in the Metropolitan Division and hold a comfortable five point lead over their spot in the division and a potential wild card spot. Now that they are set to miss Drury, their third and fourth lines must bounce back without one of their most important players.
Drury has been with the Hurricanes since the team selected him in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut during the 2021-2022 campaign, but earned a larger role the following season. He played in 37 games during the 2022-2023 season and recorded two goals and six assists.
Last year was Drury's breakout season for the Canes. Playing in 74 games and averaging over 12 minutes of ice-time, he showed what he's capable of when given the proper role. He notched eight goals and added 19 assists for 27 points.
This year, he was off to a similar start. The team was relying on him slightly more, playing him 13 minutes a night, and he scored three goals and nine points in his first 28 games.
Without Drury, the Canes recalled veteran forward Tyson Jost from their AHL affiliate. He'll get the first shot to fill Drury's spot, but their AHL team could be providing more bottom-six players to spell the Hurricanes until Drury returns.
