Former Penguins Stanley Cup Champion Announces Retirement
Defenseman Justin Schultz won the Stanley Cup twice as a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017, but was unable to sign an NHL deal before the 2024-25 season. Without a contract signed in North America, the former Penguins blue liner signed with Lugano in the top hockey league in Switzerland.
After 12 seasons in the NHL, including five with the Penguins, and eight games with Lugano, Schultz announced his retirement, citing personal reasons.
"My decision is entirely personal,” Schultz said in a release from the team. “After discussions with my family, I’ve decided to retire and return to Canada. I thank Hockey Club Lugano for their professionalism and respect for my decision, and I wish the club and the team the best in regaining success."
Schultz is just 34 years old and proved he could still play at a high level. In his eight games in Switzerland, he picked up six assists.
In 745 career games at the NHL level, Schultz was a solid puck mover and offensive producer. He picked up 71 goals and 253 assists for 324 total points. In 81 career playoff games, he picked up another 10 goals and 32 assists for 42 total points.
Schultz started his career after being a second-round pick (43rd overall) of the Anaheim Ducks in 2008. He never played for the Ducks, instead making his NHL debut with the Edmonton Oilers in 2012.
During the 2015-16 season, the Oilers traded Schultz to the Penguins where he immediately won back-to-back Cups.
Following the 2019-20 season, Schultz made his way to the Washington Capitals for a couple of seasons. Following a two-season run in Washington, he signed with the Seattle Kraken. That would end up being Schultz’s final stop in the NHL.
At 34, it’s not out of the realm of possibility Schultz can make a return to the NHL, but for now it appears his career has come to an end.
