Lightning, Oilers, and Penguins Explode Offensively
The Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Tampa Bay Lightning combined to have one of the most offensive nights in recent NHL history. The three teams put up offensive numbers more fitting for an NFL field than an NHL rink. In what was a jam-packed night of NHL action, these three teams managed to put up absurd numbers.
Edmonton Oilers
The Oilers had a chance to assert themselves as a legitimate team after a shaky start, meeting the Minnesota Wild for a Western Conference showdown. Not only did the Oilers accomplish that task, they whopped the Wild, beating them by a score of 7-1.
The Oilers were led by superstar forward Leon Draisaitl. The team's current richest player recorded four points in the matchup while captain Connor McDavid added two assists. The Wild were hoping to
Pittsburgh Penguins
What kind of team exactly is this version of the Pittsburgh Penguins? Far from a contender, sure, but they just scored nine or three field goals for our NFL fans, against a reinvigorated Montreal Canadiens team.
The Penguins deflated that bit of hope for the Canadiens, putting up six on their starting goalie Sam Montembeault and three more on backup Cayden Primeau.
Captain Sidney Crosby had his first three point game in a few weeks with three assists, but he was the second-leading scorer for the Pens in this game. Both of his wingers, Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell, registered four points each. Rust netted a hat trick and added an assist while Rakell scored a pair of goals and dished two assists.
Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning have one of the front-runners for the Hart Trophy this season with Nikita Kucherov playing absolutely out of his mind. He tied a franchise record for most points in a single game with a six point outing against the Calgary Flames. The 31-year-old winger led the team to an 8-3 victory. Kuch had a lone goal but set up five others to finish the game with six points. His linemate, Jake Guentzel, scored his first hat trick with the Lightning and their center, Brayden Point, recorded one goal and three assists. The Flames never really had a chance during this goal scoring outburst from the Lightning.
