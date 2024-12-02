Hurricanes Goalie on the Cusp of Return
The Carolina Hurricanes have been forced to deal with injuries to both of their top goaltenders this season. Frederik Andersen will miss roughly six to eight more weeks after undergoing knee surgery and Pyotr Kochetkov sustained a concussion during a recent start.
Thankfully, the Hurricanes are expecting Kochetkov to return very soon. Team reporter Walter Ruff reported that Canes' head coach, Rod Brind'Amour, shared an encouraging update on Kochetkov's concussion protocol status. While he does have one more test to pass before he is deemed fully cleared, the team anticipates this will happen in time for the team's next game.
"Rod Brind'Amour says that Pyotr Kochetkov (concussion protocol) has to get through one more test before he is fully cleared," Ruff wrote via his X account. "But is hopeful the goaltender will be available tomorrow night vs. Seattle."
Brind'Amour's update is another positive sign for Kochetkov, who also returned to practice in epic fashion. The 25-year-old puck stopper joined his teammates on the ice and made it very clear that he is ready to help the team again. Spectrum News reporter Evan Abramson shared a brief clip of Kochetkov sharing his joy to be back.
"I'm back, motherf-----s," he shouted.
Kochetkov has been one of the best players on the team this season, and his return will be a huge boost for the Metropolitan Division contenders.
Kochetkov has started 13 games so far in 2024-2025, establishing a strong record of 10-2-0. While he hasn't recorded a shutout yet this year, he's posted a sterling goals against average of 2.42 and a .904 save percentage. He's been one of the best players on the team this season, and his return will be a huge boost for the Metropolitan Division contenders.
The Hurricanes organization selected Kochetkov with the 36th overall pick of the 2019 NHL Draft, and he's been with the team ever since. He debuted in the NHL during thee 2021-2022 season, and he's slowly ascended to the starting position in Carolina.
