Kraken Scratch Forward for Trade Reasons
Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev has found himself among the top names available on the market as the trade deadline approaches. With about 24 hours to go until it’s pencils down on moves, the Kraken are scratching Tanev ahead of a meeting with the Nashville Predators for trade-related reasons.
The Kraken are making Tanev the newest player to be scratched as trade talks continue around the NHL. The high-energy forward has been floating around trade boards all season and could find himself on a Stanley Cup-contending team before the week is through.
Tanev has played in 60 games this season with nine goals and eight assists for 17 total points. He’s a depth forward not totally known his scoring ability, but as one of the quickest and most fearless players in the league.
With 122 hits this season, Tanev is third on the Kraken in that category, behind only Eeli Tolvanen (191) and Tye Kartye (146).
Over the course of his 10-year NHL career, Tanev has played in 533 games with 83 goals and 92 assists for 175 total points. Between the Kraken, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Winnipeg Jets, Tanev has been a fan favorite in every town.
He's also tallied 1,542 hits in his NHL career with an added 243 penalty minutes.
Playing in the final year of his contract, Tanev makes $3.5 million against the salary cap. The Kraken have the space to retain on that deal if need be to pull off a trade.
The Kraken have already started to trade away big pieces of their roster, and Tanev may be the next to go.
