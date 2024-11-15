Golden Knights Sign Original Defenseman to Extension
The Vegas Golden Knights are still one of the newest franchises in the NHL, but they’re already one of the most successful and are keeping a key figure around for a few more seasons. Ahead of reaching unrestricted free agency, the Golden Knights have signed defenseman Brayden McNabb to a contract extension.
The three-year deal will keep McNabb with the Golden Knights through the 2027-28 season and will cost $3.65 million against the salary cap.
McNabb was one of the original players selected by the Golden Knight during the 2017 Expansion Draft and has gone on to become one of the most important players in the franchise’s brief history. In the midst of his eighth season in Vegas, McNabb is the franchise leader in games played with 518. For reference, the Golden Knights have only played 553 regular season games.
Before being taken by the Golden Knights, McNabb played with the Los Angeles Kings and Buffalo Sabres. The Sabres selected McNabb in the third round (66th overall) of the 2009 NHL Draft.
McNabb has played in 756 career games and has been a stout defender his whole career. With only 29 goals and 132 assists for 161 career points, McNabb’s main job has always been to keep opposing teams from scoring. He is the Golden Knights’ franchise leader in blocked shots (1,144), hits (518), and total time on ice (10,205:21).
McNabb was a key force during the Golden Knights Stanley Cup run in 2023, playing in 21 postseason games that year and averaging 19:09 of ice time.
