Struggling Penguins Goalie Gets First Shot at Redemption
One of the biggest issues for the Pittsburgh Penguins this season is their struggles at the goaltender position. Last summer, the team signed Tristan Jarry to a hefty extension, investing their money and belief into Jarry as their long-term answer in goal.
That hasn't been the case for the Penguins or Jarry, who has struggled in the 18 months since signing that new contract. Last year was his worst statistical season and that downward trend continued in 2024. The start was so poor that after an early-season injury, he was sent to the AHL for a longer than usual conditioning stint.
The hope is that this reset brings the best out of Jarry, who gets first shot at redemption in the Pens' next game. According to team reporter Josh Getzoff, he will be the starting net minder when the team battles the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. This will be his first start in a month, when he was pulled after allowing three goals on five shots against the Buffalo Sabres.
A matchup against the Blue Jackets is an ideal time for Jarry to make a return. The Jackets and Penguins are battling to stay out of the basement of the Metroplitan Division, and neither one appear to be a huge threat to the playoff picture.
If he fails, however, Jarry may be out of chances with the Penguins. The organization has veteran goalie Alex Nedeljkovic under contract and has shown a history of going to him when the team struggles. The team is also making an intentional effort to include younger players in the NHL lineup and that includes intriguing goalie prospect Joel Blomqvist getting a long run of starts in the first month of this season.
Jarry has been with the Penguins since they selected him in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft. He's played in 260 games with the Pens and ranks third in wins in the organization's history. He's compiled a record of 137-86-25 with a career goals against average of 2.72.
