Gut Feeling Pays Off for Penguins Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made it clear that they are trying to collect young, promising assets in the hopes that they can give Sidney Crosby one last chance at a Stanley Cup before his illustrious career ends. The plan was in action during the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft. Entering the night with two choices in the opening round, the Pens turned that into three picks and took forwards Benjamin Kindel, Bill Zonnon, and William Horcoff.
The draft board could have fallen a million different ways, but Will Horcoff's gut instinct proved to be spot on. A recent video released by the Penguins' social media showed a brief clip of Horcoff's pre-draft interview with the organization. The son of former NHL'er Shawn Horcoff was asked a straightforward question as they wanted to know who he believed would draft him.
"Who's taking you?" Horcoff was asked.
The 18-year-old center smiled before answering.
"Honest to god, you guys," he said. "I just got that gut feeling. And then, of course, the double interview means you guys are interested. So I'd love to be a part of this Stanley Cup-winning program."
So when the Penguins moved up from the 29th pick to the 24th pick and called Horcoff's name, the excitement was greater than the surprise. He's now a step closer to achieving his dream of becoming an NHL player, and it's with the organization he predicted would take him.
The 6'5" center has been a steady riser over the last few months. After he made the leap to the NCAA with the University of Michigan, he stood out as one of the youngest players in college hockey. He scored four goals and added six assists for 10 points in 18 games while showing an aptitude for the defensive side of the game.
The Penguins also have a gut feeling about Horcoff. Many saw him as a possible second-round pick, but the Pens made a trade to ensure they could select him. Both are hoping this instinct turns into something more, and he becomes an impact player for the organization.
