Veteran Russian NHLers Not Getting Olympic Farewell Tour
It has been over a decade since NHL players have hit the ice at the Winter Olympics to represent their countries on the biggest stage in sports. While the NHL has gotten the thumbs up and will return to the Olympics in 2026, the Russian players will have to continue waiting.
Due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russia will not be represented at the 2026 Olympics in Italy. For some of hockey’s biggest names like Evgeni Malkin and all-time leading goal scorer Alex Ovechkin, they will not get a proper Olympics sendoff.
Malkin will turn 39 soon and is about to enter what could be the final season of his NHL career. Without the opportunity to participate in the 2026 Olympics, that might be the end of Malkin on the international stage.
Throughout his playing career, Malkin has represented his home country, taking home numerous medals in various tournaments. While Malkin has represented Russia three different times at the Olympics, he has never won an Olympic medal.
The same goes for Ovechkin; almost 40 years old, plenty of international medals, but none from the Olympics in three appearances.
Ovechkin was the talk of the NHL throughout the 2024-25 season as he chased down one of the most iconic records in the sport. By notching career goal No. 895, Ovechkin surpassed Wayne Gretzky as the all-time leading goal scorer.
A true “best-on-best” hockey tournament would feature someone with Ovechkin’s stature, especially given the recent accomplishment.
Russia would easily be one of the most threatening teams at the 2026 Olympics, with Ovechkin and Malkin leading the way. The likes of Kirill Kaprizov, Nikita Kucherov, and Andrei Vasilevskiy are some of the best players in the NHL.
The younger Russian stars might still have a chance to suit up at the Olympics down the line, but for guys like Ovechkin, Malkin and Sergei Bobrovsky, this was likely their last chance.
