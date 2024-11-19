Capitals Provide Update on Alex Ovechkin's Leg Injury
The Washington Capitals are unexpectedly a contender in the Metropolitan Division as the NHL season hits the first quarter mark. In the middle of a divisional race, the Caps are getting a vintage season from their captain and future Hall of Fame winger, Alex Ovechkin.
In the Capitals’ most recent contest, Ovechkin notched two goals against the Utah Hockey Club, giving him 15 tallies on the year. It also brought his career totals up to 868 goals, pulling him to within 27 goals of Wayne Gretzky for the most all-time. Unfortunately for Ovi and the Caps, their superstar forward also sustained a leg injury that removed him from the end of the game.
As the NHL world waited, the organization provided an official update on their captain. After being evaluated, Ovechkin is considered week to week. The full update was shared on their X account.
The news comes as a huge blow to his pursuit of Gretzky's record. Ovi was flying to start the season, recording 15 goals in just 18 games, reminiscent of the young phenom version of the Russian superstar.
Behind their captain's performance, the Capitals are having a resurgence in 2024. After not being much of a playoff threat at all the past two seasons, the Caps have a vastly improved roster. Their forward group has the most depth its had since 2018 and the front office has been ready to add to it.
The same can be said regarding their defensive corps. Rasmus Sandin, Jakob Chychrun, and Matt Roy have revitalized their blue line and relieved the pressure on the aging veteran John Carlson.
Hopefully this injury is on the shorter side and Ovechkin can return to the lineup quicker than expected. If it is, Ovi can continuing pursuing history while also leading his team back to playoff contention.
