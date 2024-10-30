Capitals' Alex Ovechkin On Pace for Goals Record
The Washington Capitals have their sights set on winning and hunting their franchise’s second Stanley Cup, but they also hope to see some history made in 2024-25. Capitals’ Captain Alex Ovechkin is approaching one of the game’s “unbreakable” records: Wayne Gretzky’s 894 career goals.
Entering the 2024-25 season, Ovechkin had 853 goals, just 41 back of Gretzky’s all-time number. To break the record this season, Ovechkin will need 42 goals; just over half a goal per game on average.
Through eight games of the Capitals season, Ovechkin has scored four goals. Perfectly half a goal per game, Ovechkin is currently tracking for 41 goals in 2024-25.
If that’s the pace he stays on, the Capitals would wrap up their season with Ovechkin tied for the all-time lead in goals. Of course, keeping that pace seems difficult, but anything is possible with the Great 8.
At 39 years old, there’s never been any signs of his game slowing down. Ovechkin might even improve his scoring pace before getting too far behind the eight ball. It’s early in the season and scoring paces are still in a strange spot, but this is a guy who can score almost at will.
In the Capitals’ recent win over the New York Rangers, Ovechkin scored twice, marking his 82nd career multi-goal game. That sits second all-time behind Gretzky who put up 90. Despite being separated by a William Cuylie goal, Ovechkin’s two goals came just under two minutes.
With a ton of season left for Ovechkin to find the back to the net, he now sits 38 goals back of the record. Ovechkin chasing Gretzky will be one of the most followed sequences of the 2024-25 season.
If he doesn’t reach it this season, next year is an almost-certainty since Ovechkin still has time on his contract.
Ovechkin is within striking distance and already has the proper pace to hit the mark this year. All eyes will be on him as he looks to topple a number once thought untouchable.
