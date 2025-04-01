Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Goes Viral for Night Out Amidst Goal Chase
The typical athletes that play in the NHL are some of the most in-shape and healthy humans on the planet. Not to say Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin isn’t in shape or unhealthy, but he certainly moves to the beat of his own drum.
Ovechkin is five goals away from surpassing Wayne Gretzky as the NHL’s all-time goals leader, and he’s enjoying himself as the Capitals hit the road.
Before starting back-to-back games with travel, Ovechkin was spotted at a Boston bar having some drinks and dancing to some tunes.
Most athletes as they close iconic records might try and keep themselves away from certain things like drinking, going out, or even having big meals. Whether it be for nerves or keeping healthy, Ovechkin is proving to be calm and completely himself, even as the record prepares to fall.
Ovechkin keeps himself in the best shape possible to be able to perform at the highest level of hockey at the age of 39, but he does it in his own way. He routinely eats Subway sandwiches and Flamin’ Hot Cheetos on the team plane and is still hitting bars late in his career.
When the Capitals won the Stanley Cup in 2018, Ovechkin showed the world what kind of partier he can be. While this night at a bar in Boston was nowhere near that level, it’s still a rarity seeing a hockey player of his status in public late at night with a game the next day.
In his two decades in the NHL, Ovechkin has turned himself into a household name and a true icon of the game. Sitting at 890 career goals, Ovechkin will soon pass Wayne Gretzky as the all-time leading scorer, breaking one of the league’s “unbreakable records.”
Fueled by Subway, Cheetos, and some cold beers on the road, Ovechkin will end his career as the greatest goal scorer that game has ever seen.
