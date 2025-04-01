Rangers Expected to Sign College Free Agent Goalie
The New York Rangers recently signed their top prospect Gabe Perreault to an NHL contract following his defeat in the NCAA Frozen Four tournament, but they aren’t done making additions. After making the Perreault deal, it appears the Rangers are bringing in another college player to their system.
First reported by Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Rangers are expected to sign 21-year-old goalie Callum Tung from the University of Connecticut. Tung posted a 10-4-1 record in one season with UConn while posting a .933 save percentage and 2.01 goals against average.
Tung started in both of UConn’s two games in the Frozen Four tournament, which were also the first two in the school’s history.
Once a deal is officially signed, Tung will report to the Rangers American Hockey League affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.
The Wolf Pack have a 27-30-6-2 record and are seventh of eight teams in the Atlantic Division.
The Rangers already have their goalie duo set for the upcoming 2025-26 season, but Tung will have the chance to elevate his game in the AHL system. Superstar goalie Igor Shesterkin is locked into New York for the next eight seasons, while veteran Jonathan Quick recently signed an extension for one more year.
Nothing has been announced, but the Rangers are expected to make everything official with Tung soon.
