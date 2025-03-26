Capitals Defense Sets Franchise Record
The Washington Capitals have one of the best teams in the NHL this season. They sit at the top of the Eastern Conference and are one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup in 2025.
A huge piece of the Capitals’ success is the play of their blue line. It’s been the backbone of the team all year long, and their offensive contributions have gone unnoticed. With Trevor Van Riemsdyk’s most recent assist, he became the sixth Caps defenseman to hit the 20-point plateau. He now has one goal and 19 assists in 71 games.
This is the first time in the franchise's history that six defensemen have reached this scoring milestone. They are just the fourth team since 2000 to accomplish this feat. The last team to do so was the New York Islanders during the 2022-2023 campaign.
The blue line is led by veteran John Carlson. In 71 games, he has five goals and 41 assists for 46 points. Right behind him is Jacob Chychrun. The recently extended defenseman is having a career-high offensive campaign, scoring 18 goals and 26 assists for 44 points. Rasmus Dahlin has a career best 27 points as well, while veteran Matt Roy has 23, and Martin Fehevary has 22.
The scoring from their defense is a huge reason driving their success. Everyone is focused on captain Alex Ovechkin and his historic goal scoring record pursuit, with breakout seasons from Aliaksei Protas and Connor McMichael demanding attention as well.
Lost in the shuffle is their dependable blue line. Not only have they insulated the team's goalie tandem and helped them allow the third-lowest goals against per game at 2.55, but they're also producing offense. It surprises no one that this group just set a new franchise record.
