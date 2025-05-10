Capitals Need Alex Ovechkin Back on Scoresheet
The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes enter Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup with the series tied at 1-1. The two Metropolitan Division squads are evenly matched in many respects, but the Caps possess a distinct offensive advantage in the greatest goal scorer in NHL history.
Through two games, however, the Hurricanes have eliminated the threat of Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin. He's goalless and pointless to start the series, but he needs to get off the schneid to help Washington regain the momentum.
The Canes have rendered Ovi useless by keeping the pace at an intensely high level. The NHL's greatest goal scorer's shooting skills haven't wavered a bit in his 20th season, but there's no denying his decline in foot speed. With the Hurricanes forcing Ovechkin to pursue the puck, they are keeping him out of the offensive zone and requiring him to take shorter shifts.
There's hope for Ovechkin, despite the early stifling from the Hurricanes. The Caps showed an incredible adjustment when they reorganized their power play formation in Game 2. The shift worked, and defenseman John Carlson netted a beauty of a goal because of it.
What that shows is how capable the Capitals are at adjusting. Between Ovechkin's leadership Head Coach Spencer Carbery's astute analytical insight, the Caps are a juggernaut of a team. It's how they secured the Metropolitan Division title and top seed in the Eastern Conference.
If the Capitals can unlock that slight fix or adjustment, it can get their best scorer back on track. With the series knotted at one game aside, Washington needs their captain to get back on the scoresheet.
With his next goal, Ovi will continue adding to his Hall of Fame resume. He's one goal shy of tying Pittsburgh Penguins' captain Sidney Crosby for the most playoff road goals by an active player. According to NHL PR, Ovechkin currently has the fourth-highest goals-per-game average on the road in league history (0.49 goals per game). He trails only the likes of Mario Lemieux, Brett Hull, Dino Ciccarelli, Maurice Richard.
