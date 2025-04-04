Capitals Starting Goalie to Miss Multiple Games
The Washington Capitals have been one of the best teams in the NHL all season, with a ton of credit going to surprise goalie Logan Thompson. With the regular season winding down, however, the Capitals will have to go a few games without Thompson between the pipes.
Thompson was an early exit from the Capitals recent loss to the Carolina Hurricanes after suffering an upper-body injury. Charlie Lindgren stepped in for the remainder of the game, and will likely be the starting goalie of note for some time.
According to Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery, Thomspon will be out of the lineup for multiple games.
“Logan will miss a little bit of time,” Carbery said. “I won’t call him day-to-day. He’s definitely going to miss a couple of games.”
The Capitals have only used Thompson and Lindgren to this point of the season with no other goalie taking the crease in Washington. Their seasons have been solid enough that they both earned contract extensions.
In 43 games played this year, Thompson has a 31-6-6 record with a .910 save percentage, and 2.49 goals against average. Lindgren holds a 17-12-3 record with a .897 save percentage and 2.66 goals against average in 34 games played.
Without Thompson around, it’ll be up to Lindgren to step up and maintain the Capitals pace.
“A good chance for him to string some starts together,” Carbery said. “He’s played real well. I’ve liked his game of late.”
With a 48-18-9 record, the Capitals have already clinched a playoff spot, but are in the fight for the President’s Trophy. Only the Winnipeg Jets have a better record across the league sitting at 52-20-4.
The Dallas Stars have also started to creep into the President’s Trophy race with a 50-21-4 record.
The Capitals aren’t worried about a President’s Trophy and are looking to gain momentum as they head into the postseason. The Stanley Cup is the goal and they’ll want their starting goalie at full health to get that opportunity.
