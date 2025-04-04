Blue Jackets HC Concerned About Team Defense
The Columbus Blue Jackets are in danger of missing the postseason after holding onto the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference for most of the second half of the season. Currently they trail the Montreal Canadiens by four points for the last playoff spot with eight games left.
A huge issue plaguing the Blue Jackets right now is their team defense. The problems are popping up at the worst time, with the team allowing four goals or more in four of the last six games. That includes surrendering seven goals to the Colorado Avalanche and six goals to the Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins. As a result, they've gone 3-6-1 in their last 10 and keep falling down the standings.
It's a concerning development for the Jackets, one that their head coach is eager to reverse. Dean Evason spoke with Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers, who asked him directly about his level of concern regarding their defense. Evason sounded the alarm in response.
"I'm very concerned that we're not dialing in to keep it out of our net," he said. "So yeah, we're very concerned about that and it's our job as coaches to systematically dial it back in and get them to play the right way."
That's the challenge facing Evason and his staff now. The Jackets are the sixth-worst defensive team in the NHL this season, allowing 3.41 goals per game. The five teams allowing more goals per game are decidedly not in the postseason picture or already eliminated from contention. It's not pleasant company to be in, and the Blue Jackets must get away from it.
Evason's comments echo the sentiment that is likely brewing in the locker room. The team's put together an incredibly surprising season despite organizational tragedy, injuries handcuffing the roster, and the lack of a superstar forward and goalie on the roster. Now, there is concern setting in that it's all tumbling down. With eight games left, there is very little time to figure it out and it could cost them a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!