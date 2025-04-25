Canadiens Star Forward Out for Game 3
The Montreal Canadiens are down 2-0 in their opening round series against the Washington Capitals, but will have to play at least Game 3 without a key star player. Just ahead of puck drop for Game 3, the Canadiens announced that forward Patrik Laine is out with an upper-body injury.
According to the Canadiens, Laine should only be out on a day-to-day basis as he continues evaluation. Without Laine, Oliver Kapanen will return to the Canadiens NHL lineup for his postseason debut.
Laine was taken out of the lineup in Game 2 for the entirety of the third period, but it appeared to be a benching at first. Laine was stapled to the bench along with forward Joel Armia and Emil Heineman.
Ahead of this injury, Laine had been struggling against the Capitals, recording just one assist through the first two games.
In 52 games, Laine picked up 20 goals and 13 assists for 33 total points. A power play weapon in the Canadiens lineup, 15 of his 20 goals game with a man advantage.
Kapanen is in his first NHL season, appearing in 18 games with just two assists.
Bruising defenseman Arber Xhekaj is also drawing back into the lineup for the first time a few weeks. Already sharing words with Capitals tough guy Tom Wilson, Game 3 is sure to be much watch.
Xhekaj is taking the lineup spot of Jayden Struble.
