Capitals Sign Top-4 Defenseman to Massive Extension
The Washington Capitals are keeping defenseman Martin Fehervary around for the long haul. The organization announced that they signed the 25-year-old defender to a massive contract extension.
The Capitals and Fehervary agreed to a seven-year extension worth $42 million. The deal will play him an average annual salary of $6 million, making him the third-highest-paid defender on the team. The Capitals' General Manager, Chris Patrick, shared the team's excitement in getting this deal done.
"Martin possesses all the core qualities of a Washington Capital," he said. "His skating ability, conditioning and tireless competitiveness, combined with a team-first attitude and relentless drive to excel, make him a vital part of our blue line. Signing him to a long-term contract at just 25 years old is an exciting step for the future of our organization."
Fehervary is coming off the best season of his NHL career, one where he established himself as a consistent, two-way defender. In 81 games played, he recorded five goals and 20 assists while also becoming the team's top penalty-killing defender. He led the team in short-handed ice time per game, averaging over three minutes per game. His 245:35 minutes of short-handed ice time in 2024-2025 was the fourth-most in the NHL. Since debuting during the 2019-2020 campaign, he's amassed 75 points in 299 games played.
With this deal, the Caps have secured their defensive base for the future. Fehervary joins Jacob Chychrun, who signed his own monster extension months before, and Rasmus Sandin as a top trio in Washington who are all 27 years old or younger.
