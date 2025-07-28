Six Flyers to Participate in World Juniors Summer Showcase
Preparations for the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championships have begun as Sunday marked the start of the Summer Showcase. These six Philadelphia Flyers prospects will test their luck at cracking respective rosters.
Team Canada
Porter Martone (RW) – 2025 sixth-overall pick Porter Martone is widely expected to earn another spot on Team Canada after representing the country at the 2025 World Juniors. He’s coming off an impressive season captaining the Brampton Steelheads in the OHL, where he showcased both leadership and high-end offensive talent.
Given his previous international experience and consistent performance, Martone is seen as a strong candidate to return to the national roster. He’s also committed to Michigan State for the 2025-26 season, where he'll continue his development at the NCAA level.
Team USA
Jack Murtagh (LW/C) – Drafted 40th overall by the Flyers in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft, Murtagh is a product of the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) and one of the more dynamic forwards eligible for the upcoming World Juniors.
A hard-shooting winger with natural offensive instincts, he represented Team USA at the 2025 IIHF Under-18 World Championship in Texas this past spring. Murtagh, who turns 18 on August 22, is eligible for both his draft-plus-one (2025-26) and draft-plus-two (2026-27) World Junior tournaments. He’ll begin his collegiate career at Boston University this fall and is expected to contend for a top-six role with Team USA.
Shane Vansaghi (RW) – Selected 48th overall by the Flyers in the same draft class as Murtagh, Vansaghi is another USNTDP alum who brings a different kind of impact. The Michigan State sophomore is a power winger known for his north-south game and heavy, physical style. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, he plays with an edge and isn’t afraid to assert himself along the boards or in front of the net.
Vansaghi is a strong candidate for a third- or fourth-line role on Team USA’s World Junior roster, where his energy and physical presence could be valuable in a depth role. He’ll also share the ice this season at Michigan State with Flyers first-rounder Porter Martone, making East Lansing a key development hub for Philadelphia prospects.
Team Sweden
Jack Berglund (C/LW) – The Flyers’ 2024 second-round pick (51st overall) is a strong candidate to return to Team Sweden for the upcoming World Junior Championship after an unfortunate setback last year. Berglund originally made Sweden’s roster for the 2025 tournament but was forced to withdraw after suffering a hand injury during a pre-tournament exhibition game. Now healthy, the versatile forward—who can line up at both center and left wing—is expected to compete for at least a third-line role with the Three Crowns.
Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 209 pounds, Berglund brings size, maturity, and responsible two-way play to Sweden’s lineup. He already has a full season of professional experience in Sweden, having split time between the SHL and Allsvenskan. Now 19 years old (born April 10), Berglund’s combination of pro experience and international familiarity makes him one of Sweden’s more reliable returning options up front.
Team Finland
Heikki Ruohonen (C) – A physically mature center at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, Ruohonen impressed last season with Dubuque in the USHL and earned a spot on Team Finland’s roster for the 2024-25 World Junior Championship. Known for his responsible two-way game and ability to win puck battles, Ruohonen brings a steady, dependable presence down the middle. He'll take the next step in his development this fall when he begins his NCAA career at Harvard University. Now 19 (born June 19), Ruohonen is expected to play a key role for Finland at the upcoming WJC, likely in a middle-six or shutdown capacity.
Max Westergard (LW) – Though slightly undersized, Westergard is a skilled and intelligent winger who has steadily climbed the ranks within Finland’s national team program. Last season, he appeared in 15 SHL games with Frölunda — including 11 in the playoffs—recording a goal and two assists while gaining valuable experience against top competition. On the international stage, he stood out at the 2025 IIHF U18 World Championship, posting two goals and four assists in five games for Finland. A national team fixture since age 15, Westergard is a strong candidate to crack Finland’s World Junior roster and contribute in an offensive role.
