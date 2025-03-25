Jets Have Chance to Secure Playoff Spot
The Winnipeg Jets can become the second team in the NHL to clinch a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. As the top team in the Western Conference all season, the Jets enter their meeting against the Washington Capitals with a shot at securing a playoff berth.
The Jets will punch their ticket to the postseason if they secure just a single point against the Capitals, or if the St. Louis Blues lose to the Montreal Canadiens in any fashion. Holding a 48-19-4 record for 100 standings points, it’s extremely likely the Jets secure their spot in the playoffs soon.
This is the second straight game the Jets have had a chance to secure their playoff spot, but they couldn’t get either shoe to drop. The Jets needed a point against the Buffalo Sabres but lost in regulation; or for the Blues to lose to the Nashville Predators, as the Blues are on a six-game winning streak.
With the Blues riding one of the hottest streaks in the NHL, it’ll likely be up to the Jets to control their own destiny. Winning or at least forcing overtime against the Capitals will be enough to guarantee the Jets have extra hockey to play this Spring.
The Capitals, meanwhile, were the first team to clinch their spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Both the Capitals and Jets were first-round exits from last season’s playoffs, but look like Cup contenders this time around.
Hosting the Capitals is a crucial situation for the Jets, but it’s also a preview of what could be an unexpected Stanley Cup Final. Heading into the regular season plenty of people doubted these two teams. Now, they’re about to be the first teams to secure playoff spots.
