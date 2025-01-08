Most Surprising NHL Goalies at Halfway Point
There's no tougher job in the NHL than that of a goaltender. It's a volatile position that changes yearly. Establishing yourself as a premier player in the position is a difficult task. There are times, though, when some goalies go on impressive runs and surprise themselves and their teams. This first half of the NHL season saw its fair share of that. Here's a few of the most surprising goalies at the 2024-2025 campaign's halfway point.
Logan Thompson - Washington Capitals
One of the pieces brought over in the Washington Capitals' summer makeover, Logan Thompson has been the missing piece in net for his new team. He and Charlie Lindgren are a pair of southpaws backstopping the Capitals to the best record in the Eastern Conference.
Thompson has 20 starts through the first half of the season, he has a sensational record of 16-2-2. Pair that with this goals against average (GAA) of 2.39 and a save percentage of .916, and he's been one of the most pleasant surprises in net this season.
Kevin Lankinen - Vancouver Canucks
Brought in late in the offseason to fill the gap while the Vancouver Canucks navigated multiple injuries, Kevin Lankinen's gone from afterthought to anchor in net this season. He's made 26 starts for the Canucks and has been excellent.
Lankinen's earned a record of 15-7-5 so far this year. He's also posted a GAA of 2.63 and .904 save percentage behind a Canucks team that's struggled defensively at multiple points of the season. With Thatcher Demko returning to full health, his workload may decrease, but in the meantime he's been a huge surprise and saving grace for the Canucks.
Dustin Wolf - Calgary Flames
The fact that the Calgary Flames are in the playoff hunt at the halfway point of the season is shocking. The play of their goaltending duo has been even more surprising, especially with how comfortable and poised rookie Dustin Wolf seems.
He's been splitting starts with veteran Dan Vladar, and the two have formed an excellent tandem. He's started 20 games for the Flames, compiling a record of 12-6-2 with a 2.63 GAA and .913 save percentage. Calgary couldn't ask for more out of the 23-year-old net minder. Well, maybe for him to continue this play into the second half and possibly into the postseason. But, besides that, they couldn't ask for more.
