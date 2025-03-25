Massive Playoff Implications Set Between Canadiens, Blues
On paper, the next meeting between the Montreal Canadiens and St. Louis Blues sounds like your typical cross-conference matchup. With the 2024-25 season winding down, however, it’s a crucial meeting not only for the Canadiens and Blues, but the outcome could have a ripple effect around the league.
According to moneypuck.com, this is a huge game for both the Canadiens and Blues as they hunt down spots in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Entering the contest, they both hold the second wild card spots in their respective conferences, but multiple teams are right at their heels.
No matter the outcome, MoneyPuck predicts a massive swing in the Canadiens and Blues’ playoff odds.
If the Canadiens stroll into St. Louis and defeat the Blues in any fashion, they will see their playoff odds increase to 59.6%, a 10.6% increase. If they lose to the Blues in regulation, however, the Canadiens’ playoff chances will take a big hit to 39.3%.
The Blues have an advantage entering this meeting, though, riding a six-game winning streak, the longest active run in the NHL. They’ve clawed their way back into contention thanks to six straight wins, and they’ll look to keep up their momentum.
If the Blues extend their streak to seven games, they’re odds of making the playoffs will jump by 8.3% to 62.6%. If the Canadiens snap the winning streak, the Blues will feel a 13.7% drop in chances all the way down to 40.6%.
While it’s a big game for the Canadiens and Blues, the teams right behind them in the standings are also keeping a close eye on the race.
The New York Islanders lost in a shootout to the Columbus Blue Jackets, but gaining a single point was big for the Islanders. They are now tied with the New York Rangers with 74 points, one point behind the Canadiens.
The Blue Jackets shootout win also pulled them to within two points of the Canadiens in the race. The Detroit Red Wings are also three points behind the Canadiens in what is still a very tight Eastern Conference playoff race.
As for the Western Conference, the Blues won’t lose their playoff positioning with a loss, but the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames are still within striking distance.
The Canadiens and Blues don’t meet very often, but they’re both looking for a chance at postseason hockey.
