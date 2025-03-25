Blues Resembling 2019 Stanley Cup Team
The St. Louis Blues are one of the most exciting teams in the NHL right now. They've gotten hot at the perfect time, winning six straight and eight of their last 10.
Because of their hot streak, the Blues now occupy a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. They have a chance to surprise the conference once the postseason begins, calling to mind the 2019 Stanley Cup team in St. Louis. When looking at this current team a bit deeper, there's a lot of similarities between this year's squad and the championship one of 2019.
The first thing is their goalie. Jordan Binnington was dependable and sturdy for St. Louis during the 2019 championship run. Since this year's 4 Nations Face-Off, Binnington's returned to an elite version of himself. In his last 13 starts, he's earned a record of 10-2-1 while allowing three goals or less 10 times.
The next thing is their forward group makeup. When the team won the 2019 Stanley Cup, they did it with a committee approach. The team lacked an MVP-level forward, but they had seven or eight players pitching in with consistent offense.
That's happening again in 2025. The team has excellent top-end forwards in Jordan Kyrou and Robert Thomas, but neither has been in the MVP discussion in their careers. What they both are, however, is 70 to 80-point scorers.
They also have a complementary group that is consistent. Dylan Holloway's enjoying a breakout season in St. Louis. His 23 goals are second on the team and his 58 points rank third. Add in Brayden Schenn, Pavel Buchnevich, Jake Neighbours, and Zac Bolduc, who all have at least 14 goals, and that's seven forwards with at least 14 goals on the team.
Lastly, both this year's and 2019's Blues team had a veteran, two-way center wearing the captain's "C." In 2019, it was Ryan O'Reilly. This year, it's Schenn. Schenn was a member of the 2019 team as a crucial middle-six center, and now he's the leader of a young and hungry Blues group.
The Blues are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now, and it's earning them a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. If they can keep this level of play up, their similarities to the 2019 Blues team may grow. It may even lead to the Blues capturing another Stanley Cup, just like that 2019 team.
