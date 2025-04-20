What to Watch: Maple Leafs, Senators Begin Battle of Ontario
The Battle of Ontario is here, as the Ottawa Senators travel within provincial borders to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs. The series is their first postseason meeting in over two decades, and it comes at a crossroads moment for Toronto. It should take no time for these two Atlantic Division rivals to come to blows, so let's dive into a few things to watch in Game 1.
1. Maple Leafs' Final Shot
The Maple Leafs have one final shot at the Stanley Cup with their current core. Come up short, and it's likely the group of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and William Nylander breaks up. The organization is hoping that before that hypothetical comes to pass, they can lift the Stanley Cup together. That all starts with a solid Game 1 effort against the Senators.
2. The Tkachuk Effect
Senators' captain Brady Tkachuk is a problem for any opponent, but he presents a particular challenge to the Leafs. His physical offensive style is a matchup issue for Toronto's defense, and his antagonistic tendencies will be aimed at getting under the skin of the Leafs' top players.
If the Maple Leafs cannot contain Tkachuk's physicality, it will set their plan in motion. The Sens' captain will be productive, and the Sens will have a much better time.
3. Who Gets the Leafs' Net?
The Maple Leafs face a dilemma. Do they start Anthony Stolarz, the veteran with a Stanley Cup championship on his resume? Or, do they start breakout goalie Joseph Woll? Woll has the edge in victories (27 to 21), but Stolarz has the better goals-against average, save percentage, and more shutouts.
Both have made excellent cases to be the Game 1 starter for Toronto, but they must make the right call. The heavy decision falls on the shoulders of head coach Craig Berube, who has two 20-win goalies to choose from.
