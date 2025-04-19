Sidney Crosby Determined to End Penguins' Playoff Drought
As the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins will once again be watching from home.
The Penguins finished with just 80 points, their fewest in a non-shortened season since 2005-06, to miss the playoffs for the third-straight season. After making the playoffs every year from 2007-22, the feeling of missing the dance is still somewhat foreign.
Needless to say, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby wants to end this drought as soon as possible.
"It's difficult when you're cleaning out your locker and stall and you're just thinking [about] how fun it is to play in the playoffs," Crosby said, per NHL.com. "How important that is and how much work everyone puts into trying to make that happen. It's not a fun feeling when other teams are playing and you're going home."
The pressure is certainly on for a trio of Penguins legends. Crosby, 37, is still playing outstanding hockey with 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) in 80 games this season. However, not only is he the youngest of the aforementioned trio, but he's the only one still playing close to his peak.
Evgeni Malkin, who turns 39 in July, had just 50 points (16 goals, 34 assists) in 68 games, and he has dealt with many injuries throughout his career. Kris Letang, who turns 38 on Thursday, had 30 points (nine goals, 21 assists) in 74 games from the blue line, and he recently had heart surgery.
The trio has already won three Stanley Cups together, but time seems to be running out for them to make a run at a fourth.
"Missing the playoffs the last few years, I think there's always going to be thoughts and opinions," Crosby said. "We've got to prove it. I think that we've got to find a way to get back there. ... When you lose, you're going to hear that. That's part of it. That's part of what [stings] about losing. But yeah, it's up to us to find a way to get back there."
With head coach Mike Sullivan returning and much of the core remaining intact, the Penguins seem like they're running it back next season. While an immediate return to contention status seems very unlikely, it's not impossible. After all, no one thought the rival Washington Capitals were going to be good this season, and now they're entering the playoffs as the best team in the Eastern Conference.
Plus, they owe it to Crosby and co. to continue pushing for championships as long as they're still around.
