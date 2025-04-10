Devils Clinch Return to Stanley Cup Playoffs
After missing out on a postseason run last season, the New Jersey Devils have clinched a berth in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Despite having an off day, the Devils can thank the Philadelphia Flyers for defeating the New York Rangers in regulation. That loss triggered the Devils punching their ticket to the postseason.
The Devils may have suffered a harsh blow by losing Jack Hughes for the remainder of the season and playoffs, but they are hopeful they can power through that absence for a long postseason run.
With a 42-29-7 record for 91 standings points through 78 games, the Devils sit third in the Metropolitan Division and will likely take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the opening round.
Jesper Bratt is leading the Devils in scoring with 21 goals and 67 assists for 88 total points, his second straight season as the team’s leading scorer.
Despite being out for over a month, Hughes is still second on the team in scoring with 27 goals and 43 assists for 70 total points.
Captain Nico Hischier leads the Devils with a career-high 35 goals.
Goaltending was a huge reason for the Devils’ downfall in 2023-24, and they made sure to make a big improvement between the pipes. Over the offseason they added veteran goalie Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames.
In 47 appearances this season, Markstrom has a 26-14-6 record with a .903 save percentage and 2.43 goals against average.
The Devils’ are heading back to the playoffs for just the third time since making it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final in 2012. It’s a completely different team from then, but the Devils fanbase is ready for more consistent appearances in the postseason, and this lineup should be able to provide years of success.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!