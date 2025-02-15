SI

Patrik Laine Says Finland is Sweden's 'Big Brother' Following 4 Nations Face-Off Win

Mike Kadlick

Laine finished Saturday's victory over Sweden with two assists. / Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Team Finland beat Team Sweden in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon. After tying their 4 Nations Face-Off round-robin matchup late in the third period, Mikael Granlund finished the comeback with a goal just 1:49 into overtime—sealing the 4-3 win.

Following the contest, forward Patrik Laine delivered quite the statement to their Norwegian rivals:

"We're the big brother now," he told ESPN's Emily Kaplan.

Them's fightin' words.

Laine, the 26-year-old member of the Montreal Canadiens, finished Saturday's matchup against Sweden with two assists while helping his home country of Finland secure their first win of the round-robin tournament.

The NHL's All-Star Game replacement continues on Saturday night from Montreal's Bell Centre with an 8:00 p.m. EST matchup between the USA and Canada. The four teams will then travel to Boston on Monday for two final contests—Canada vs. Finland and Sweden vs. USA—from TD Garden before the final on Thursday night.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

