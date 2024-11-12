Jets Re-Claim Goalie From Avalanche
The Winnipeg Jets are the top team in the NHL, but they are making sure to stay well-stocked in every area of their team. Just over a month ago, the Jets placed goalie Kaapo Kahkonen on waivers, where he was claimed by the Colorado Avalanche.
The Avalanche needed a ton of help with their goalie situation and thought the former Jets netminder could help. After just one game played, the Avalanche placed Kakhonen on waivers again, where the Jets decided to re-claim the 28-year-old goalie.
In Khakonen’s one game with the Avalanche, he allowed four goals on just 20 shots in a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Khakonen will head back to the Jets organization where he signed as a free agent over the offseason. He is yet to play a regular season game with the Jets organization.
Since making his NHL debut during the 2019-20 season, Kahkonen has bounced around to five different teams, usually as a backup netminder. At first he was a highly-touted goalie prospect in the Minnesota Wild organization, but they moved on after 54 games.
Also spending time with the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils, Kahkonen holds a career record of 49-68-15. In 140 games played, he holds a .898 save percentage and 3.34 goals against average.
The Jets are unlikely to use Kahkonen right away as reigning Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck leads the way in goal in Winnipeg. Backup Eric Comrie is also yet to lose a game in three appearances.
