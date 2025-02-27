Jets Extend Franchise-Record Winning Streak
The Winnipeg Jets are in the middle of a franchise-record winning streak. Coming into their matchup against the Ottawa Senators, they looked to extend their streak from 10 to 11 games.
The Jets had no trouble against the Senators and earned their 11th straight victory. Winnipeg kept its historic run going by doing what they've done all season long: overwhelm opposing defenses and let their superstar netminder clean up the scraps.
Star goalie Connor Hellebuyck was once again the star of the game. The Senators hurled 25 shots on goal, and the reigning Vezina Trophy winner stopped 24 of them. The Jets goalie and the defense in front of him stifled the Sens and their offensive attack. Hellebuyck won his eighth straight start. He also improved his season record to 36-7-2 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.
Offensively, the top players for the Jets carried the load. Top-scoring winger Kyle Connor led the team in scoring. He netted his 31st goal of the year and added an assist in the victory. Mark Scheifele scored his 32nd of the season on an empty-net goal. The offensive effort increased the team's league-leading goal differential of +73.
Another standout player for the Jets was forward Cole Perfetti. He's continuing his ascent within the Winnipeg forward group and is on pace to set new career highs on offense for the second straight season. He was rewarded for going hard to the net and scored his 12th goal of the campaign off a Nikolaj Ehlers shot.
The Jets won't have long to recover from their victory over the Senators. They travel to Nashville to take on the Predators 24 hours later. The Preds are at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, but Winnipeg can't take them lightly as an opponent.
