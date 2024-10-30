NHL Power Rankings: Jets Still Flying High
The NHL season marches on, and the teams like the Winnipeg Jets and New York Rangers are showing early dominance. The parity in the league is on display every night in the NHL, but there are some stand out organizations so far. With that in mind, let's look at the latest edition of the league's power rankings.
10. Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks are making their way onto the power rankings for the first time this season, and it's a well deserved recognition. The've lost just once in regulation over their first eight games and captain Quinn Hughes is looking to repeat as the Norris Trophy winner.
9. Tampa Bay Lightning
The Lightning have had a summer of change to navigate and overcome. Their complete offensive arsenal is waiting to come out, but they've been strong nontheless. With a 6-3 record, the Lightning are keeping pace in the loaded Atlantic Divison.
8. Minnesota Wild
The Wild made some organizational history by not trailing at all for their first few games. That streak came to an end and the team suffered their first regulation loss, dropping their record to 6-1-2. The team is still having an excellent start to the year, and they will look to continue holding on in the next power rankings.
7. Washington Capitals
The Capitals are off to their best start in nearly a decade, with a 6-2 record through eight games. With an improved offensive group including the additions of Pierre-Luc Dubois and Andrew Mangiapane, and a new starting goalie in Logan Thompson, the Caps are playing strong hockey to begin the year.
6. New Jersey Devils
The Devils have the most games played so far this season with 12, and they have a respectable 6-4-2 record to show for it. The team is 4-4-2 over their last 10 after winning their first two games of the season, but they still have the squad to be a division and conference contender.
5. Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights are undefeated at home, with all seven of their victories coming at T-Mobile Arena. They have the best goal differential in the league and it's easy to see why when they are scoring they way they have been over the last week. At 7-2-1, they have a legitimate stake for the top team in the Western Conference and NHL.
4. Florida Panthers
Three straight wins has the defending champions rocketing up the rankings. The Panthers received a boost from the return of their captain, Aleksander Barkov, and they suddenly appear deadly again.
3. Dallas Stars
With a 7-2 record through nine games, the Stars are quickly shooting up the list for top Western Conference contenders. The team is 5-0 at home so far and they are getting stellar goaltending along the way.
2. New York Rangers
The top two teams on the power rankings are the same for this edition. The Rangers are 6-2-1 through nine games, tied for fourth in the entire NHL. What really stands out about the Blue Shirts is their absurd goal differential of +16.
1. Winnipeg Jets
The Jets suffered their first loss of the season, but they are still the best team in the NHL so far. With an 8-1 record and the second highest goal differential in the league, Winnipeg maintains their place at the top of the latest power rankings.
