Hurricanes' Depth Pushes Capitals to Brink of Elimination
The Washington Capitals are in unfamiliar territory after their most recent loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Following the Hurricanes' 5-2 victory in Game 4, Carolina jumped to a 3-1 series lead over the top-seeded Capitals.
The difference for the Hurricanes right now is depth. Through four games, they are getting far more from their entire lineup compared to the Capitals. Game 4 was the perfect example. The Canes had 12 different players register a point in their latest victory, including three defensemen. Winger Taylor Hall led the team with two points, while Sean Walker also led the defensemen with a two-point outing.
That's been the story all series long. Each game, the Hurricanes are dictating the pace of play and it's due to their forward depth. Each line is able to attack the puck, establish offensive zone pressure, and create scoring chances. It's why on any given night, any line can be the one that stands out and leads the team to victory.
The Capitals, on the other hand, are struggling to roll four lines. The team's head coach, Spencer Carbery, has been tweaking the lineup in both of the recent games in search of the right mix. He's been unsuccessful so far, and the Caps are now in danger of elimination.
Alex Ovechkin recorded his first goal of the series in Game 4. Forward Dylan Strome is leading the team in scoring, and he's the only player averaging over a point per game. Most of the roster is struggling to produce, costing them at the worst time.
Even in their lone victory in the series, the Caps' offense was limited. In Game 3, they beat the Canes by a final score of 3-1. Only five players on the team recorded a point in the win.
