Jets Goalie Must Find Road Win
Connor Hellebuyck put together one of the best regular seasons by a goalie in recent memory, helping lead the Winnipeg Jets to their first-ever President’s Trophy. Despite his regular season success, Hellebuyck hasn’t had the same luck in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, a time when the Jets need him the most.
The Jets are heading into Game 4 against the Dallas Stars down 2-1 and in need of Hellebuyck to end a very specific losing streak. Hellebuyck hasn’t won a road playoff since Round 1 of the 2023 Playoffs. He’s lost eight straight games away from Winnipeg in that time, giving up at least four goals in each loss.
If there was ever a time for Hellebuyck to end this horrid losing streak it would be Game 4 against the Stars.
The Jets entered the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs as favorites thanks to the outstanding work of Hellebuyck in the regular season. He is sure to win the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goalie in 2024-25 and is up for the Hart Trophy for league MVP.
It’s extremely uncommon for a goalie to be voted as a finalist for the Hart, but that’s the kind of season Hellebuyck had. In 63 games he had a 47-12-3 record with a .925 save percentage and 2.00 goals against average.
Hellebuyck has strung together some home wins in this playoff run, but his brutal road losses are holding him and the Jets back. Through 10 playoff games this year, he has a 5-5 record with a .848 save percentage with 34 goals allowed.
The Stars are a great team with one of the league’s hottest players right now in Mikko Rantanen. Through 10 postseason games with the Stars, Rantanen leads the league with nine goals and 18 total points. He was on a revenge tour against the Colorado Avalanche but is carrying that momentum through the second round.
Going down 3-1 in a series to the Stars would likely mean the end of the Jets in 2025. Hellebuyck will need to exercise those road playoff demons for the Jets to have any shot of remaining Cup favorites.
