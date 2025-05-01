Jets Star Forward Out for Game 6
The Winnipeg Jets are one win away from advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but will have to play Game 6 without a key forward in their lineup. After leaving Game 5 against the St. Louis Blues with an injury, the Jets have announced that star forward Mark Scheifele will not travel with the team for Game 6.
Scheifele took a few big hits from Blues players early in Game 5, taking him out of the Jets’ lineup after just one period. Jet’s head coach Scott Arniel told reporters he didn’t want to discuss if Scheifele was in concussion protocol.
In just over eight minutes of ice time, Scheifele picked up an assist on Kyle Connor’s game-opening goal. The Jets went on to win by a score of 5-3 and took a 3-2 series lead.
Scheifele has been an instrumental piece to the Jets success on offense all season with a career-high 87 points (39G-48A) in 82 games played. The 31-year-old was second on the team in scoring, behind only Connor, he notched 97 points (41G-56A0.
The Jets entered this series with the Blues as heavy favorites, but all three of their wins have come on home ice. The Blues handily won both games in St. Louis, outscoring the Jets 12-3.
Game 6 is sure to be a dramatic contest, not only as the Jets try and close out the series on the road, but thanks to some verbal barbs getting thrown between head coaches.
Blues head coach Jim Montgomery was emphatic that Scheifele was injured on a hit from Radek Faksa. Arniel didn’t say what exactly caused Scheifele’s injury, but questioned where Montgomery got his “medical degree.”
Scheifele took a huge hit from Blues captain Brayden Schenn, one that earned Schenn a few penalty minutes.
