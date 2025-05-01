Lightning Superstar Can't Shake Postseason Demons

A WILD stat: in his 3 Art Ross seasons, Nikita Kucherov has scored 0 playoff goals.



2019: Swept by Columbus | 2 assists, 0 goals

2024: Lost to Florida in 5 | 7 assists, 0 goals

2025: Lost to Florida in 5 | 4 assists, 0 goals



