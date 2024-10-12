Watch: Jets Star Seals Game With Milestone Goal
The Winnipeg Jets are hoping that they prove any doubters wrong this season. Riding on the back of their Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and a few all-star scorers, they are one of the Western Conference contenders flying under the radar.
The Jets are also relying on center Mark Scheifele to have a career year. The 31-year-old is coming off a 72-point campaign, and he's off and running this season. The Jets took on the Chicago Blackhawks in their second game of the season, and Scheifele played hero while also hitting a memorable milestone.
With his team down 1-0 late in the third period, Scheifele came through in the clutch to tie the game. Just 38 seconds into overtime, Scheifele did it again, scoring the game winning goal. Not only did the goal earn his team the extra point, it also made him just the second person in the Atlanta/Winnipeg Jets franchise to score 300 goals with the team. Hitting the mark in 799 games, he joins Ilya Kovalchuk in the 300-goal club. After the game, he spoke about what the accomplishment meant to him.
“It’s pretty humbling to think about,” he said. “It’s pretty wild. I’m very thankful for the guys that I’ve played with. I’m lucky enough to play with some really good players. It’s all thanks to them.”
Scheifele has played his entire career with the Jets after they selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft. In addition to his 300 goals, he's also tallied 421 assists to put him at 721 career points. His best season came during the 2018-19 campaign. He registered 38 goals, the second most of his career, and finished with 84 points in 82 games. With his 800th game approaching, he's hoping to continue this hot start as the Jets try to grab an early lead in the Central Division.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!