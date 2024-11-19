Jets Coach Named Early Jack Adams Favorite
With a start as impressive as the one the Winnipeg Jets are having, it's hard to pinpoint what the "thing" is that is making everything click. There's an argument to be made for their star goalie, their balanced offensive attack, and their defense corps. But as the quarter mark of the NHL regular season passes, it's their head coach who is receiving award buzz.
In a recent article from NHL.com, the Jets' head coach, Scott Arniel, was named the early season favorite to capture the Jack Adams award as the coach of the year. A panel of 15 writers voted and Arniel received 12 first place votes.
Through the first 18 games, Arniel is a slam-dunk choice as the top coach in the NHL. Under his guidance, the Jets reached 15 wins quicker than any other in NHL history and currently have a record of 15-3 through the first 18 games. They are outscoring their opponents with clear separation, posting a goal differential of +31 to start the year.
This is Arniel's second stint as a head coach in the league, and it's safe to say this time around is off to a much better start. While he has a wealth of experience as a head coach outside of the NHL and as an assistant coach in the league, his last head coaching gig in the NHL was 14 years ago.
The Columbus Blue Jackets hired him going into the 2010-2011 campaign, and after one and a half seasons with the organization, he was fired. The team went 45-60-18 under Arniel and missed the postseason in his lone full season.
Now with the Jets, Arniel is in a much more stable organization and it appears he's a much improved coach. There's still plenty of season left, but it's clear that the job he's done already in Winnipeg is noticed and impressing everyone around the NHL.
