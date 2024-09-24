Jets Sign Young Forward to Bridge Contract
Training camps and preseason contests have kicked off for teams around the NHL, but the Winnipeg Jets still had a key piece of business to take care of. With two preseason games under their belt, the Jets are signing their final remaining restricted free agent.
First reported by TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Jets are signing Cole Perfetti to a two-year bridge deal. Perfetti is one of the top young players on the Jets roster and is looking for a chance to prove his long-term worth.
Perfetti will get that chance over the next two seasons while earning $3.25 million annually. Dreger reports that his base salary will be $3 million in year one and $3.5 million in year two. The Jets confirmed and announced the signing not long after Dreger’s report.
The Jets picked Perfetti 10th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft, and it didn’t take long for him to become a top prospect in Winnipeg. In 140 career games at the NHL level, Perfetti has put up 29 goals and 46 assists for 75 total points.
The 2023-24 season stood out as Perfetti’s best year yet with 19 goals and 19 assists for 38 total points in 71 games.
In the early stages of the offseason, it appeared that there could be turmoil between Perfetti and the Jets, but they have smoothed things over and are looking forward to a good relationship.
Perfetti served as the Jets’ representative at the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas. It’s rare, but Perfetti represented the Jets despite not having a signed contract.
While in Las Vegas, Perfetti stated he was looking forward to signing a deal with the Jets and staying in Winnipeg. With a ton of potential to grow, the Jets are projected to play Perfetti on the second line.
