Jets Sign Defenseman to Extension

The Winnipeg Jets will avoid an arbitration hearing with a key defenseman as they lock him in to a new contract.

Oct 26, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg (54) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg (54) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-Imagn Images
The Winnipeg Jets will avoid their arbitration hearing involving defenseman Dylan Samberg as the two sides come to an agreement on a new contract. According to multiple reports, the Jets have signed Samberg to a three-year deal worth $5.75 million annually.

As a restricted free agent, Samberg had recently filed for arbitration awaiting a new deal from the Jets. The two sides were still a few million dollars separated, with the player’s camp requesting $6 million.

The Jets bent a bit signing Samberg to $5.75 million annually, but for an extra two years. An arbitration case would only award a one-year deal to the 26-year-old blue liner.

Originally a second-round pick (43rd overall) of the Jets in 2017, Samberg has played 216 games at the NHL level over the last four seasons. In that time, he has picked up nine goals and 42 assists for 51 total points.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 216 pounds, Samberg knows how to utilize his frame on defense. He led the Jets in blocked shots last season with 120, while piling up 111 the year prior. He’s notched 343 blocks in his career, along with 233 hits.

Samberg is coming off a two-year deal that earned him $1.4 million annually. With his new three-year deal on the books he, Josh Morrissey and Dylan Demelo all have contracts that expire following the 2027-28 season.

