Kraken Defenseman Named Third Star of Week
The Seattle Kraken may be out of time to make a push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but they are still seeing key faces give everything they have. In three games played this past week, Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour posted three goals and three assists for six total points, earning himself third star of the week honors from the NHL.
Those are good offensive numbers for a defenseman, and the Kraken blue liner led the charge for a 2-0-1 week in Seattle.
Montour’s big week kicked off with an overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens. Not only did Montour open the scoring against the Canadiens, but he picked up two huge assists in the third period to force the overtime period.
Already with three points under his belt, Montour decided overtime would be a good time to put his name into the history books. Snagging the opening faceoff in overtime, Montour scored the game-winning goal just four seconds into the bonus frame.
Scoring just four seconds in gave Montour the fastest overtime goal in NHL history and tied for the fastest goal to open any period.
A few nights later, Montour picked up the game-tying goal against the Utah Hockey Club, helping push the Kraken to a 4-2 win.
To cap off a solid week, Montour and the Kraken took one of the top teams in the NHL to overtime. Going up against the mighty Winnipeg Jets, the Kraken lost in the bonus frame 3-2, with Montour adding an assist in the first period.
The Kraken are well outside of the playoff race in the Western Conference with a 29-34-5 record, but they’ve liked what they’ve seen from Montour in his first season in Seattle. In 67 games played, Montour has 16 goals and 22 assists for 38 total points, kicking off a seven-year deal.
Montour agreed to a seven-year contract worth $7,142,857 annually on the opening day of free agency. Coming off of a very successful tenure with the Florida Panthers, the Stanley Cup champion should help lead the Kraken to success in the near future.
The NHL also recognized Los Angeles Kings goalie Darcy Kuemper as the first star of the week and New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt as the second star.
