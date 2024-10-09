Maple Leafs Begin Contract Talks With Former Captain
The Toronto Maple Leafs recently stripped John Tavares of the captaincy, but plans are already in place to keep him in town with a new deal. Despite the many believing the Maple Leafs need a change within their superstar core, the team is looking to keep everyone together as long as possible.
According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun on Insider Trading, the Maple Leafs have already started talking with Tavares and his camp about a contract extension.
“There have been contract talks,” LeBrun said. “There has been back and forth between Tavares’ camp, led by agent Pat Brisson, and the Leafs’ front office.”
Tavares has been a member of the Maple Leafs since signing a seven-year deal worth $11 million annually in 2018. The Maple Leafs swayed Tavares away from the New York Islanders, a team he captained, with one of the richest contracts in NHL history at the time.
Talks may have started, but that doesn’t mean anything is happening right away. LeBrun says the two sides have gotten the ball rolling and will take their time through the process.
“I don’t think anything is immanent,” LeBrun said. “I do hear that dialog is supposed to pick up in the near future. I don’t know if there’s a huge rush from the team perspective.”
There may be a slow pace to the talks, and they may linger for quite a while, but the two sides hope to see their relationship continue.
“There’s a mutual desire between the team and John Tavares to get something done.”
Tavares has played 440 games with the Maple Leafs and was named captain ahead of the 2019-20 season. During his time in Toronto, Tavares has scored 184 goals and 235 assists for 419 total points.
Ready to enter his 16th season in the NHL, Tavares is a veteran of 1,109 games and 1,040 points (456G-584A). He was selected by the Islanders with the first overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft.
At 34 years old, the former Islanders and Maple Leafs captain is nearing the final days of his career, but there is still quite a bit left in the tank. The Maple Leafs will likely look to sign Tavares at a lower price under his current $11 million cap hit.
