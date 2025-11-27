Star Forward Returning to Senators Lineup After Long Absence
Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk has confirmed he is clear to return to the ice in game action.
Tkachuk confirmed on the Nov. 26 episode of the Wingmen podcast with his older brother — Matthew — that he will make his return from the injury list on Nov. 28 against the St. Louis Blues. The Senators' left wing injured his thumb in their third game of the season on Oct. 13 and had surgery four days later. Brady had three assists through those first three games and has since been unavailable.
“I’m feeling great,” Brady said on the podcast. “The no-contact jersey is coming off. I’m ready to take some bumps, take some hits and I’ve got a little battle in me ... I can’t believe I’ve got six periods left and then we’re back. I’ve got a couple of bag skates, I’ve got to get through those. We have to check some boxes, but everything looks good for Friday. The boys have been playing great. I’m just excited to join them.”
Tkachuk Ready for Play Against St. Louis Blues
Puck drop at the Enterprise Center against the Blues is slated for 4:00 p.m. EST.
The original timeline for Brady to see his return was six to seven weeks when Tkachuk had the procedure on Oct. 16th for the torn ligament in his right thumb. Per sources, Brady recently met with surgeon Dr. Robert Hotchkiss in New York and was given the all-clear to resume play.
This latest development for the Senators comes as they will now be without alternate captain Thomas Chabot for the foreseeable future. He recently re-injured an upper-body muscle ailment on Saturday against the San Jose Sharks.
Brady was a full participant at practice on Nov. 19 for the very first time since the injury.
On his career so far, Brady has 407 points across 191 goals and 216 assists (515 games played). He's in the midst of his eighth season in the NHL — all of which have been played with the Senators.
Ottawa originally selected the Arizona native with the No. 4 overall selection in the 2018 draft. Brady has since also contributed seven points (four goals, three assists) in six Stanley Cup Playoff games.
Brady, and Matthew, were also named as two of the six players listed on the preliminary Team USA roster for the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. The pair are the sons of longtime league power forward Keith Tkachuk.
Prior to the conclusion of play against the Las Vegas Golden Knights on the evening of Nov. 26, the Senators reached a 11-7-4 overall record.
