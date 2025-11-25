Senators Share Positive Brady Tkachuk Injury Update
The Ottawa Senators have played 19 games without captain Brady Tkachuk this season. After suffering an injury to his thumb that required surgery, Tkachuk has been out since their third game of the regular season. In that span, the Sens have not only stayed afloat, they've succeeded, going 10-5-4.
After weathering the storm, the Senators expect to have their captain back in the lineup soon. Over six weeks since his surgery, the organization believes Tkachuk is nearing a return. He recently participated in his first team practice since injury, and according to their head coach, things are looking up for Tkachuk and the Senators.
Brady Tkachuk Back Sooner Than Later
The Senators lost a tough contest to the Los Angeles Kings, dropping the game by a final score of 2-1. Following the loss, head coach Travis Green provided some positive news on Tkachuk. He told reporters that he expects to have Tkachuk back in action "soon than later," after describing the team captain's rehab as going great and remaining on track.
With that latest update from Green, the belief is that Tkachuk could return in the coming week's slate of games. The Sens are in the middle of a Western Conference road trip, with three games remaining before they return to Ottawa. They will battle the Vegas Golden Knights, the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars to close out their trip. It's expected that Tkachuk will dress for one of these next three games, which will mark his fourth game of the season.
Tkachuk is also looking to score his first goal of the season. Before his injury, he recorded three assists in three contests.
What Tkachuk's Return Means for Senators
The Senators have found a way to win without their captain. Their general manager, Steve Staois, recently applauded his roster for their efforts since Tkachuk went down.
"Credit to the group," he said. "We know how much of an impact that he is for us as a team, yet our players took it upon themselves to step up and continue to play well."
As well as they played without Tkachuk, this team needs its captain. The Atlantic Division is suddenly wide open and up for grabs. The Sens sit in third place in the Atlantic, but they are just three points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the division lead.
To claim the division and take the next step the organization envisions, they need their captain. Tkachuk brings a consistent offensive game, but what makes him such a difference-maker is his effectiveness defensively and physically. He plays with an edge that antagonizes the opposition while wearing them away over time.
The Senators need more of that as they try to take on the rest of the Atlantic and Eastern Conference. With their captain nearing a return, it seems the Sens have the pieces ready to make a real run this season.
