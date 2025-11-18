Senators' Nick Cousins Fined Once Again
Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins is facing punishment from the league for a second time this season. The 31-year-old received his second fine of the season for his actions in a recent game against the Utah Mammoth.
The veteran Senators forward received a $2,000 fine from the NHL. The fine is a consequence of embellishing/diving multiple times. After being warned previously, he was found responsible for a second diving infraction and incurred a hefty financial penalty.
Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement rules, Cousins could face rising fines if he is found guilty of subsequent embellishments this season. A third infraction would cost him an additional $3,000. If he receives five infractions, his fine will increase to $5,000, and the Senators' head coach, Travis Green, will also receive a fine.
Pest Control
Cousins' game can easily be described as pesky. He's the typical agitator in an NHL lineup, getting under his opponent's skin and bringing a constant physical element.
It's what frequently draws the ire of opposing teams as well. Any team that's gone against Cousins hates the time they've spent on the ice together. He plays his role to perfection, and it's also playing along that blurred line that can get him into trouble, as evidenced by his recent fine.
Cousins' History of Diving
This isn't the first time that Cousins has been reprimanded by the NHL. Earlier this year, he was assessed the maximum amount possible under the CBA for a slashing incident against the Montreal Canadiens. He's also been fined in previous seasons for firing pucks at the opposing goaltender during pre-game warmups and for a boarding penalty during the 2018-2019 season.
In addition, he's been found guilty of diving before. You have to go back a bit to find his history, but it's there. During the 2017-2018 season, Cousins played with the Arizona Coyotes. Embellishment was a problem that campaign as well for Cousins. He received two warnings from NHL officiating before receiving a $2,000 fine.
Cousins' Impact on Senators Lineup
Despite his flaws and playing on the edge, Cousins provides a key element to the Ottawa lineup. His fiery determination is a crucial piece of their team success and providing balance to the forward group.
While he's more of a defensive forward, he's also able to pitch in offensively. In 19 games, he three goals and four points while averaging just over 11 minutes of ice time per game.
