Senators Forward Fined for Elbowing
Following an incident on the ice, an Ottawa Senators forward has received the maximum allowable fine for elbowing. The NHL's Department of Player Safety shared the news that Senators forward Nick Cousins had been assigned the fine for an elbowing incident against the Buffalo Sabres.
The Senators' forward was fined $2,083.33, the maximum allowable under the league's Collective Bargaining Agreement, for elbowing Sabres' player Jacob Bryson. The incident occurred during the team's recent game, in which the Sabres won 4-0.
This is Cousins' second time being fined by the NHL. His first came last season, when he was disciplined for embellishment. But this is far from his first questionable play in the league. He's long had a reputation for being a feisty player and getting under opponents' skin. He was the subject of debate for a body check on Utah Hockey Club defender Jusso Valimaki last season that went unpunished.
Cousins is in his first season with the Senators following a few years with the Florida Panthers. Part of their Stanley Cup winning team last season, he was brought in to Ottawa to add more championship experience and grit to their forward group. Through 38 games, he has five goals and seven assists for 12 points.
Cousins was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round of the 2011 NHL Draft. Over the course of his 12-year career, he's played for seven organizations. In 630 NHL games, he's compiled 76 goals, 116 assists, and 192 points. His best offensive season came as a member of the Panthers during the 2022-2023 campaign, when he notched nine goals and 18 assists for 27 points. He's also appeared in 63 career playoff games, recording four goals and 11 assists for 15 points.
