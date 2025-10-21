Flyers Hand Kraken First Regulation Loss to Close Homestand
After a 2-1 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday evening, the Flyers finished off the first of their two early-season homestands with a visit from the Seattle Kraken.
Philadelphia concluded the homestand with a 5-2 victory over the Kraken.
Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet chose to start goaltender Daniel Vladar once again after the Czech netminder recorded the win against Minnesota.
The Flyers quickly drew a delayed penalty on Seattle's Adam Larsson for hooking just under five minutes in. However, the ensuing power play was derailed after only 24 seconds when Philadelphia’s Cam York took a tripping minor, leading to a 4-on-4.
The loss of momentum proved costly. As the teams transitioned back to five-on-five, Seattle capitalized on the defensive chaos. Jordan Eberle buried the opening goal for a 1-0 Kraken lead, with rookie Berkly Catton collecting his first career NHL point with an assist.
Philadelphia quickly erased the deficit thanks to Owen Tippett, extending his goal streak to three games. When Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord botched a clear right to Flyers captain Sean Couturier, Couturier quickly found Nick Seeler, whose shot Tippett redirected to tie the game at 1-1.
A mid-period scrum added more drama after Nikita Grebenkin fought Cale Fleury in retaliation for a hit on Garnet Hathaway. Grebenkin received the heavier penalties (Instigating, Fighting, Misconduct), putting the Kraken back on the power play.
Despite the penalty trouble, the Flyers took the lead on their second man-advantage opportunity. With the power play winding down following a high-sticking minor on Josh Mahura, Tyson Foerster found space at the top of the circle and wired a snap shot past Daccord. The goal, Philadelphia's second power-play tally of the season, gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead with a few minutes remaining in the period.
The period's action kicked off with defenseman Egor Zamula driving to the net and setting up Travis Konecny for an easy tap-in, marking Konecny’s first goal of the season and extending the lead to 3-1.
Philadelphia's power play then hit its stride. Following a roughing minor to Seattle’s John Hayden, Tyson Foerster tipped a Cam York point shot past Joey Daccord for the Flyers' second power-play goal of the night, pushing the lead to 4-1.
While Seattle briefly responded with a power-play goal of their own — a laser one-timer by Jani Nyman that cut the deficit back to 4-2 — Owen Tippett slammed the door on the Kraken's momentum. Tippett buried his second goal of the game (and fifth of the season) late in the frame on a feed from Sean Couturier, making the score 5-2.
The Flyers would begin the third period on the penalty kill after a late cross-checking call on Travis Sanheim. Philadelphia held the edge in shots, 21-17.
The third period began with Philadelphia maintaining a three-goal lead. For Seattle, backup goaltender Philipp Grubauer took over for Joey Daccord, who allowed five goals in 40 minutes.
The period's early minutes saw the Kraken pressing to cut the deficit, but the Flyers' penalty kill and shot blocking held firm. The physicality of the game escalated sharply just past the midway mark, overshadowing the scoreless action.
The second fight of the contest occurred late in the period when Konecny dropped the mitts with Ryan Lindgren right in front of the Flyers bench, igniting the crowd on hand.
The final horn sounded as the Flyers claimed victory and handed Seattle its first regulation loss.
The orange and black will have the next two nights off before visiting former Flyers captain Claude Giroux and the Ottawa Senators.
