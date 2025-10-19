Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin Closing In on Another Historic Milestone
Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin netted his first goal of the season in a three-point performance over the Minnesota Wild. The 40-year-old sniper and all-time leader in goals scored now sits at 898 career goals.
A living NHL legend, the Capitals captain is closing in on another historic milestone. In addition to raising his NHL record with each future goal, Ovechkin will become the first player in league history to record 900 career goals when he scores twice more. He’ll get his first crack at that 900 mark when the Caps take on the Vancouver Canucks.
All Alone Atop History
In year 21 of his career, Ovechkin is as motivated and dynamic as ever. The Caps are fresh off a 51-win season and a Metropolitan Division title, but they are starting their eighth season since winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. As the future Hall of Fame scorer nears the end of his career, Ovi is understandably seeking to go out on top once more.
When he does go out, he’ll do so sitting atop NHL history as the greatest scorer the game has ever seen. Even after he surpassed Wayne Gretzky for the all-time scoring title, Ovi has more accolades to pursue as he and his team push for another championship in Washington D.C.
The Why and Gordie Howe of It
The only other milestone that Ovechkin could still reach or surpass in his professional career is the unreal total Gordie Howe scored over his entire career, not just in the NHL. Many hockey historians and traditionalists count his goal total in the defunct World Hockey Association (WHA). Including his WHA statistics, Howe finished his storied career with 975 total goals.
The good news for Ovechkin is that he’s likely to do that, if we include the totality of his professional career as well. In addition to his scoring dominance in North America, Ovi dominated in his home country of Russia before being drafted and during the NHL lockout in 2012. He totaled 55 goals total in the KHL, bringing his professional total to 953 goals and just 22 shy of Howe’s mark.
With so much of the season left for Ovechkin, he is sure to surpass that mark if he stays healthy. The Caps are still relying heavily on his scoring presence, and with the Stanley Cup in sight, he can reach another milestone in the coming games.
