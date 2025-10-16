Flyers Look to Build Momentum vs. Formidable Jets
The Philadelphia Flyers (2-1-0, 4 pts) return to Xfinity Mobile Arena to take on the Winnipeg Jets (1-1-1, 3 pts), who enter the season as the defending Presidents’ Trophy winners after posting an impressive 116 points in 2024-25. The matchup marks a key early-season test for a Flyers squad looking to build momentum after an early week 5–2 win over Florida.
In goal, Samuel Ersson gets the start for the first time since Saturday’s 4–3 overtime loss in Carolina, where he allowed four goals on 39 shots. Dan Vladar earned the win over the Panthers in his Flyers debut, turning aside 24 of 26 shots, but head coach Rick Tocchet will turn back to Ersson tonight. Despite his rough outing in Raleigh, the Swedish netminder has been outstanding historically against Winnipeg, owning a 2-1-0 record with a .945 save percentage and 1.67 goals-against average — his best numbers versus any NHL opponent.
On the back end, Cam York will make his highly-anticipated season debut after missing the first three games with a lower-body injury. The Flyers activated York from injured reserve earlier this week and assigned Emil Andrae to Lehigh Valley to open a roster spot. York’s return adds mobility and puck-moving ability to a blue line anchored by Travis Sanheim, who recently moved into seventh place on the franchise’s all-time defense scoring list (216 points).
Up front, captain Sean Couturier leads the Flyers’ early scoring after his four-point performance (2g, 2a) against Florida, while Tyson Foerster and Noah Cates enter the night riding three-game point streaks. Travis Konecny sits two goals shy of reaching the 200-goal milestone for his career and could climb into the Flyers’ top 17 all-time scorers with his next tally.
The Jets, meanwhile, remain a formidable opponent despite a modest start. Coming off their first-ever Presidents’ Trophy season, Winnipeg boasts elite depth led by Kyle Connor, who signed an eight-year , $96 million contract extension this summer to remain the centerpiece of the club’s high-powered offense. With Connor, Mark Scheifele, and Josh Morrissey leading the way, the Jets continue to be among the NHL’s most balanced teams.
Between the pipes, Connor Hellebuyck remains the heartbeat of the team. The reigning Vezina Trophy and Hart Trophy winner has been one of the NHL’s most dependable goaltenders, leading the league in wins last season while posting a .922 save percentage. His ability to control rebounds and thrive in heavy workloads continues to define Winnipeg’s defensive identity.
Winnipeg's lineup also features a seasoned veteran making his return to the NHL since the 2022-23 season. Former Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews signed with his hometown Jets in the offseason. In 21 games against Philadelphia, Toews has recorded 14 points off of six goals and eight assists. He recorded three assists in the 2010 Stanley Cup Final when he captained the Blackhawks, defeating the Flyers in six games.
Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena, with coverage on NBC Sports Philadelphia and 97.5 The Fanatic.
