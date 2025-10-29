Breakaway on SI

Five Takeaways From Flyers’ Wild Shootout Win Over Penguins

In a wild rivalry showdown, the Philadelphia Flyers topped the Pittsburgh Penguins in a shootout at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Adam Waxman

Oct 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers teammates celebrate a goal by right wing Bobby Brink (10) against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers teammates celebrate a goal by right wing Bobby Brink (10) against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Flyers outlasted the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2 (2-1 in the shootout), on Tuesday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena in one of the season’s most chaotic endings. From disallowed overtime goals to a post-horn brawl that sidelined multiple stars for the shootout, this was a rivalry game that had everything. Here are five takeaways from the Flyers’ fifth home win of the year.

1. A Rivalry Game That Lived Up to the Hype

Tuesday’s meeting between the Flyers and Penguins had all the tension fans could ask for — physicality, controversy, and a dramatic shootout finish. Both teams had goals overturned in overtime, and emotions boiled over in a multi-player scrum after the horn that saw eight players, including Trevor Zegras and Sidney Crosby, receive misconducts. Despite the chaos, Philadelphia kept its composure and secured the extra point.

2. Brink and Michkov Shine in the Skills Competition

With several top shooters unavailable due to misconducts, Matvei Michkov and Bobby Brink stepped up in the shootout — and delivered. Michkov scored with a slick backhand move before Brink sealed the win with a patient finish in the third round. Their confidence under pressure highlighted the Flyers’ youthful depth and offensive creativity.

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon (28) hits Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov
Oct 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon (28) hits Philadelphia Flyers right wing Matvei Michkov (39) in the third period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

3. Konecny Hits a Milestone — and Keeps Producing

Travis Konecny’s second-period goal marked the 200th of his NHL career and gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead at the time. The veteran winger continues to provide consistent scoring and leadership, and he nearly added another in the shootout. Alongside Sean Couturier and Owen Tippett, Konecny’s line was a steady presence throughout the night.

"Nice milestone to reach," Konecny said. "Got a nice picture with all the guys in the room that were in there because you can't get to that if you don't have great teammates helping."

Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) shoots the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins
Oct 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers right wing Travis Konecny (11) shoots the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

4. Special Teams Win the Night

The Flyers’ power play and penalty kill both delivered when it mattered. Philadelphia went 1-for-4 with the man advantage, courtesy of Brink’s first-period goal, and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. The PK units frustrated Crosby and Malkin all night, especially during Pittsburgh’s three power plays in the first two periods.

5. Ersson Steady in Net Again

Samuel Ersson quietly turned in another strong performance, stopping 24 of 26 shots in regulation and overtime before denying two of three Penguins in the shootout. He stayed composed through the chaotic overtime stretch and helped the Flyers improve to 5-1-0 on home ice. Ersson’s calm, reliable presence has been a key factor in Philadelphia’s strong early-season start.

"It helps knowing our guys are really good in the shootout," Ersson said. "Makes my job a little easier, too."

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson (33) defends the net against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period
Oct 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers goalie Samuel Ersson (33) defends the net against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Flyers now turn their focus to keeping the momentum going — and perhaps catching their breath — after one of the wildest rivalry games in recent memory with a Halloween Eve showdown against the Nashville Predators.

