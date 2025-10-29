Five Takeaways From Flyers’ Wild Shootout Win Over Penguins
The Philadelphia Flyers outlasted the Pittsburgh Penguins, 3-2 (2-1 in the shootout), on Tuesday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena in one of the season’s most chaotic endings. From disallowed overtime goals to a post-horn brawl that sidelined multiple stars for the shootout, this was a rivalry game that had everything. Here are five takeaways from the Flyers’ fifth home win of the year.
1. A Rivalry Game That Lived Up to the Hype
Tuesday’s meeting between the Flyers and Penguins had all the tension fans could ask for — physicality, controversy, and a dramatic shootout finish. Both teams had goals overturned in overtime, and emotions boiled over in a multi-player scrum after the horn that saw eight players, including Trevor Zegras and Sidney Crosby, receive misconducts. Despite the chaos, Philadelphia kept its composure and secured the extra point.
2. Brink and Michkov Shine in the Skills Competition
With several top shooters unavailable due to misconducts, Matvei Michkov and Bobby Brink stepped up in the shootout — and delivered. Michkov scored with a slick backhand move before Brink sealed the win with a patient finish in the third round. Their confidence under pressure highlighted the Flyers’ youthful depth and offensive creativity.
3. Konecny Hits a Milestone — and Keeps Producing
Travis Konecny’s second-period goal marked the 200th of his NHL career and gave the Flyers a 2-1 lead at the time. The veteran winger continues to provide consistent scoring and leadership, and he nearly added another in the shootout. Alongside Sean Couturier and Owen Tippett, Konecny’s line was a steady presence throughout the night.
"Nice milestone to reach," Konecny said. "Got a nice picture with all the guys in the room that were in there because you can't get to that if you don't have great teammates helping."
4. Special Teams Win the Night
The Flyers’ power play and penalty kill both delivered when it mattered. Philadelphia went 1-for-4 with the man advantage, courtesy of Brink’s first-period goal, and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. The PK units frustrated Crosby and Malkin all night, especially during Pittsburgh’s three power plays in the first two periods.
5. Ersson Steady in Net Again
Samuel Ersson quietly turned in another strong performance, stopping 24 of 26 shots in regulation and overtime before denying two of three Penguins in the shootout. He stayed composed through the chaotic overtime stretch and helped the Flyers improve to 5-1-0 on home ice. Ersson’s calm, reliable presence has been a key factor in Philadelphia’s strong early-season start.
"It helps knowing our guys are really good in the shootout," Ersson said. "Makes my job a little easier, too."
The Flyers now turn their focus to keeping the momentum going — and perhaps catching their breath — after one of the wildest rivalry games in recent memory with a Halloween Eve showdown against the Nashville Predators.
