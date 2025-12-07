Flyers Forward Praises Team After Close Loss

On a chilly afternoon in South Philadelphia, the Colorado Avalanche earned win No. 21 on the year, improving to 21-2-6, defeating the Flyers 3-2.

Despite the final score, Flyers forward Travis Konecny spoke highly of how his team performed against a team like the Avalanche.

Competitive to the End

The Flyers couldn't have scripted a better opening as captain Sean Couturier scored in his 900th career game, and 33rd birthday, just over two minutes in, giving Philadelphia a 1-0 lead.

"It was great," Konecny said. "It was fitting for him to get that first one. He's been through a lot in his career. He doesn't care about that goal. He'll care about if we won or lost the game and that speaks to why he's our captain."

However, the momentum quickly reversed. Colorado scored three straight goals, including Brent Burns' tying marker and Brock Nelson's power-play goal late in the first, followed by Valeri Nichushkin's tally early in the second, to build a 3-1 Avalanche lead.

Konecny, who provided the second Flyers goal late in the second, a breakaway tally and his 499th career point, cut the deficit back to 3-2. He focused not on the initial score, but on the tentativeness that allowed the lead to slip.

Addressing Tentativeness

Konecny admitted that, even after the initial goal, the team showed perhaps too much deference to their high-powered opponent, resulting in uncharacteristic mistakes.

He specifically pointed to his own game as an example of hesitation, respecting the opposition's speed a little too much.

"I'm just throwing away pucks because I think and I'm anticipating that a guy like Cale [Makar] is going to be right on me on the wall when he wasn't every time," Konecny said. "I'm just throwing pucks away."

He views cleaning up that timidity as a key to closing the gap.

"So that's just something you got to clean up and believe in ourselves that we're just as good as anyone else."

Despite the setback, Konecny highlighted the team's resilience and their final push, which dominated the third period.

"It was a strong finish again," Konecny noted.

The orange and black outshot Colorado in the final period as it pressed for the equalizer, a push that included Trevor Zegras' unsuccessful penalty shot.

"I thought we worked real hard and gave ourselves a chance to get back in it," Konecny said. "We showed tonight [that] we're a good team, we're right there."

Beyond the Measuring Stick

Konecny's most telling comments addressed the shift in mindset. For him, the team graduated from using games like this to gauge their standing in the league.

"Some people use games as measuring sticks, and I think we don't need to do that anymore, Konecny explained. "Like, we've shown we can compete with the best teams, so why not start believing that we should be right there with them."

He concluded with a nod to the mental approach, suggesting that winning requires full confidence.

"I mean, it takes a lot of work, Konecny said. "Do we believe we are there? Yep. So, I think believing is the first step."

